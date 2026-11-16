Sports events held under drug-free drive in Rewari

Mera Yuva Bharat, Rewari, under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports organised a block-level sports competition at Harjipur village of Khol block on November 14 and 15 as part of 100-week “Drug-Free Youth for a Developed India Campaign”.

As per the organisers, the main objective of the event was to encourage the youth to participate in sports and keep them away from social evils like drug addiction. The aim is also to inspire them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Nikhil Mandhya, the vice-chairperson of the Rewari Municipal Council, was the chief guest at the event.

Young boys and girls from the area participated enthusiastically in the event, showcasing their sporting talent.

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Coaches Baljeet Singh, Vikas Punia, Pavitra Sheoran, Pradeep Sheoran and Vinay Kumar were present.

The programme was conducted by Yatin Kochhar. The message of discipline, team spirit, mutual cooperation and healthy lifestyle was conveyed to the youth through the event.

It encouraged the youth to stay away from drugs and focus their energy on sports and positive activities.

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In the 400-metre race (men’s category), Lokender came first, Deepanshu second and Jatin third. In the 200-metre race (women’s category), Meenakshi came first, Deepika second and Anjali third.

In the long jump (women’s category), Meenakshi came first, Deepika second and Nancy third. In the long jump (men’s category), Tushar came first, Anuj second and Sanju third.

In Kabaddi (men’s category), the Khol team was the winner, while the Khori team secured second place.

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In Kho-Kho (women’s category), the Khol team came first, and the Harjipur team second. In the volleyball (men’s category), the Dhawana Sports Nursery team won first, while the Dhawana A (sports nursery) team was the runner-up.