Sports events mark Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary

A sports meet was on Saturday organised at the Government Women’s College, Hisar, to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Komal (BA, second year) won the 100-metre race, while Sareena (BA, first year) and Nishu (BA, third year) finished second and third, respectively.

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In badminton, the team of Swati and Nisha, both BSc second-year students, secured the first position, while the duo of Sakshi and Pooja, both BA third-year students, secured the second place.

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Deepika, a BA first-year BA student, topped the sack race while Sarika, a BA first-year student, won the lemon race. Pramila, a BA third-year student, secured the second position and Priyanka (BA, third year) finished third.

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The sports activities were organised to promote the physical and mental development of students and encourage sportsmanship, discipline, teamwork and healthy competition. A total of 116 students participated in events, including tug-of-war, lemon race, 100-metre race, sack race, badminton and chess.