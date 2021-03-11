Sports infra being bolstered under Smart City project in Karnal

Sports infra being bolstered under Smart City project in Karnal

A synthetic basketball ground is being built at Government Senior Secondary School. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 22

With an aim at boosting facilities for sports enthusiasts, sports infrastructures are being strengthened under the Smart City project. Various sports grounds are being constructed in the city for budding sportspersons so that they can shape their skills.

Karnal Smart City Ltd, a company looking after the Karnal Smart City project, is developing synthetic basketball, badminton, volleyball grounds along with a football ground for sportspersons in Government Senior Secondary School, Railway road. With this step, Ward 13, which does not have any sports ground, will get grounds for four different sports activities. As per the authorities, the work is in full swing and expected to be completed by the end of this month.

“Four sports grounds are being constructed in Ward 13 at the cost of Rs 1 crore. These sports grounds will provide better sports infrastructure to sportspersons. High mast lights will be erected so that sportspersons can practice even at night. For spectators seating arrangements are being made,” Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.

A small gate will be opened from the Railway Road side, so that sportspersons of the vicinity can get entry easily, he added. Ish Gulati, ward councillor, said the sportspersons of the area will get grounds for their sports activities. “We are thankful to the CM and the DC for providing a state-of-art sports facilities in my ward,” said Gulati. A skating rink is being developed at the Community Centre of Sector 6, which is expected to be completed in one month. At present, skating enthusiasts of the vicinity are using roads for skating purpose. Mehgha Bhandari, councillor of Ward 8, said this rink was a long-pending demand of the area and it would provide better facility for budding skating enthusiasts.

Besides, an astroturf hockey ground of international standards is being constructed in around 27 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 14 crores on Kailash road. The digging work has been started. A café, changing room and a VIP lodge will also be constructed.

A community and yoga hall is being constructed in Sardar Milkha Singh Stadium in Gappu Wala Bagh under the Smart City project. Besides, a double-storey building will be constructed, one side of which will have digital library and on the other there will be a multi-purpose hall. The authorities’ claim it will take around four months to complete the project. “Our purpose is to provide sports facilities to players, so these grounds are being developed in different parts of the city,” said the DC .

Four grounds being built

Four sports grounds are being constructed in Ward 13. These grounds will provide better sports infrastructure to players. High mast lights will be erected so that sportspersons can practise even at night. For spectators, seating arrangements are being made. — Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner

Players can make full use of it

Sportspersons of the area will get grounds for their sports activities. — Ish Gulati, councillor, ward 13

Better facilities for skaters

The skating rink was a long-pending demand of the area and it will provide better facility for budding skating enthusiasts. — Mehgha Bhandari, councillor of ward 8

