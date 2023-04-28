Sports quota in 3 more departments

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has decided to include Jail, Forest and Wildlife and Energy Departments in addition to the Home Department, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, School Education Department and Elementary Education Department for grant of reservations to the outstanding sportspersons and eligible sportspersons against Group C posts.
