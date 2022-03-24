Sports quota in jobs to be back: Dy CM

Jind, March 23
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the state government would restore the 3 per cent reservation for sportspersons in group A, B and C jobs. He participated in a marathon organised to mark the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Uchana in Jind district today.
Chautala also announced that a 33-foot tall statue of Bhagat Singh would be installed in Uchana.
When questioned about the withdrawal of sports quota in government jobs, the Deputy Chief Minister said he had no information about any notification issued in this regard, asserting that reservation would be restored in the coming days.
Meanwhile, commuters complained said no advisory regarding the closure of the highway was issued prior to the event, owing to which they had to suffer.
