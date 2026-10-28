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Home / Haryana / Sports University of Haryana dean becomes 1st Indian to receive US-based IOHSK fellowship

Sports University of Haryana dean becomes 1st Indian to receive US-based IOHSK fellowship

Prof Yogesh Chander recognised for academic leadership and research by US-based organisation with members in 109 countries

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 06:01 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Prof Yogesh Chander
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The Sports University of Haryana (SUOH) in Rai, has achieved an international distinction as Prof Yogesh Chander, Dean (School of Physical Education and Sports), has been nominated and accepted as the 19th fellow of the US-based International Organisation for Health, Sports, and Kinesiology (IOHSK).

Prof Chander is the first scholar from India to receive this fellowship, marking a significant milestone for Indian physical education and sports sciences.

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IOHSK is multilingual, multi-ethnic, and multicultural organisation, comprising universities, colleges, institutions and individual members from across the globe. As of August 2026, IOHSK has over 36,700 members in 109 countries.

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According to the IOHSK announcement issued on October 28, the fellowship recognises Prof Chander’s academic leadership, research contributions, professional excellence and sustained service to the organisation.

Since joining IOHSK, Prof Chander has actively contributed to its international academic activities through invited presentations, committee assignments, conference participation and promotion of global collaboration. He also served as an International Ambassador of IOHSK from July 2025 to July 2026.

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SUOH Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar, who is a retired IPS officer, congratulated Prof Chander on his remarkable achievement.

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