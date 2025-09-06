Sports varsity professor appointed ambassador of international body

The Sports University of Haryana, Sonepat, has announced that Professor Yogesh Chander, dean of Academic Affairs, has been appointed International Ambassador of the International Organisation for Health, Sports, and Kinesiology (IOHSK) from July 2025 to July 2026.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, IOHSK is a prestigious international, non-governmental, non-profit professional body funded by Xplore Nations. The organisation has more than 36,500 registered members, with participation from over 108 countries, more than 20 partnerships and over 200 published research papers in the fields of health, sport and kinesiology.

On this occasion, Professor Hosung So, president-at large and chief executive officer of IOHSK, and professor at California State University, congratulated Dr Chander and expressed confidence that his appointment would further strengthen the organisation’s global mission.

Ashok Kumar, vice-chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana and former DGP of Uttarakhand, also congratulated Dr Chander on the prestigious recognition. He said the entire university community was proud of this global honour, which had brought distinction not only to the institution but also to the state of Haryana.

The appointment of Prof (Dr) Chander is expected to provide a significant boost to the research ecosystem of the Sports University of Haryana. His association with an international network of scholars and professionals in health, sport and kinesiology is likely to open new avenues for collaborations, joint research projects and academic exchange