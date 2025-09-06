DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sports varsity professor appointed ambassador of international body

Sports varsity professor appointed ambassador of international body

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 03:50 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Professor Yogesh Chander
Advertisement

The Sports University of Haryana, Sonepat, has announced that Professor Yogesh Chander, dean of Academic Affairs, has been appointed International Ambassador of the International Organisation for Health, Sports, and Kinesiology (IOHSK) from July 2025 to July 2026.

Advertisement

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, IOHSK is a prestigious international, non-governmental, non-profit professional body funded by Xplore Nations. The organisation has more than 36,500 registered members, with participation from over 108 countries, more than 20 partnerships and over 200 published research papers in the fields of health, sport and kinesiology.

On this occasion, Professor Hosung So, president-at large and chief executive officer of IOHSK, and professor at California State University, congratulated Dr Chander and expressed confidence that his appointment would further strengthen the organisation’s global mission.

Advertisement

Ashok Kumar, vice-chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana and former DGP of Uttarakhand, also congratulated Dr Chander on the prestigious recognition. He said the entire university community was proud of this global honour, which had brought distinction not only to the institution but also to the state of Haryana.

The appointment of Prof (Dr) Chander is expected to provide a significant boost to the research ecosystem of the Sports University of Haryana. His association with an international network of scholars and professionals in health, sport and kinesiology is likely to open new avenues for collaborations, joint research projects and academic exchange

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts