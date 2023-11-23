Spurious Liquor Case: Procured ethanol was enough to make 6,000 litres of liquor

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 22

The stock of 2,000 litres of industrial-grade ethanol (special denatured spirit) procured by Ankit, the prime accused in the spurious liquor manufacturing case, was sufficient to produce about 6,000 litres of liquor.

The owner of the sanitiser manufacturing unit in Karnal, from where he had procured 10 drums of industrial-grade ethanol at a cost of Rs 2 lakh, knew that Ankit would prepare liquor, and yet, sold him the stock.

Police department sources said, “The stock of 2,000 litres was enough to manufacture 6,000 litres of liquor, which is about 667 boxes of liquor. In such cases, the accused don’t depend on one source or work on assurances for constant supply. They explore other sources after securing the stock from a source. Ankit met Anshul Garg, owner of the sanitiser factory, and told him that he would be manufacturing liquor from his stock and asked him to ensure that no other chemical was mixed, but Anshul told Ankit that just some colours were added into it.”

“Anshul was arrested and has been sent to jail. On the previous occasion when Ankit was caught manufacturing liquor at Saha in 2021, he had procured the raw material from some tankers parked at a dhaba in Shahabad,” the sources said.

Special denatured spirit is not fit for consumption. The accused had claimed to have produced 200 boxes of liquor, but several boxes and a stock of ethanol were burnt by them to destroy evidence after they came to know about the deaths due to spurious liquor.

As per information, liquor was sold for nearly Rs 1,000 a box. Ankit had a deal with gangster Monu Rana, who helped him in setting up the illegal manufacturing setup and with the distribution network, that they would share the profit after the cuts of distributors.

The Ambala police will bring Monu Rana on a production warrant for further investigation and verify facts.

#Ambala #Karnal