‘Spurious’ liquor claims six lives in Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 8

As many as six persons died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Mandebari and Panjeta Ka Majra villages of Yamunanagar district. However, two persons were taken ill and were admitted to two separate hospitals where they are being treated.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Kumar (45), Vishal (27), Sonu (27), Surinder Pal (52), all residents of Mandebari village, Swaran Singh and Mehar Chand (70), both residents of Panjeta Ka Majra village.

The victims allegedly consumed suspected spurious liquor on Tuesday night. After consuming the liquor, they reportedly complained of nausea. Five of them died after some time.Three of them were rushed to private hospitals, where one of them died.

According to information, the family members of deceased Suresh Kumar, Sonu, Surinder Pal, Swaran Singh and Mehar Chand cremated their bodies without getting the postmortem done, today.

The police said the body of deceased Vishal had been kept at the hospital for a post-mortem examination, which would be conducted tomorrow.

Sumesh Pal, SHO, Farakpur police station, said they got information about Vishal’s death and his postmortem would be conducted tomorrow. He said two persons were under medical treatment. One victim was admitted to a private hospital in Yamunanagar while another was at MM Hospital in Mullana.

“We are recording the statements of the family members for further investigation. A case is also being registered,” said the SHO.

Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police, told mediapersons that they had received information from a private hospital regarding Vishal’s death.

“Prime facie the deaths appear to be due to the consumption of some poisonous substance. But the confirmation will be made after the postmortem and viscera reports of deceased Vishal are out,” said Punia. He said about five more deaths, they were conducting inquiries from their villages to ascertain the reasons and symptoms.

“The postmortems have not been conducted in the case of these five deaths and neither did the police receive any information,” added the SP.

Punia said a case had been registered against Rocky and some unidentified persons. He said they had rounded up some persons who were suspected to have supplied the liquor to the victims.

