Spurious liquor: Protesting women demand shifting of Phunsgarh vend in Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 6

A group of women today created ruckus demanding the shifting of liquor vend at Phunsgarh village, from where allegedly spurious liquor was supplied to illegal sellers.

The police have registered an FIR at Farakpur police station and arrested three persons, including a woman, in the case. DSP Rajesh Kumar said they would be produced before a court at Jagadhri tomorrow.

After the outbreak of the “hooch” tragedy, which claimed 18 lives in Yamunanagar district last month, the Excise and Taxation Department cancelled the licences of 22 liquor vends, including the one at Phunsgarh. These vends were in the name of Mohinder Singh, who is behind bars, along with other accused in the case.

The department has re-allotted the vends through e-tender process. When the women of nearby villages, including Phunsgarh village, came to know about the re-allotment of the liquor vend at Phunsgarh, they gathered near the vend and demanded that it be shifted to another place.

#Yamunanagar