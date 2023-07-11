Spurned, man stabs ex-fianceé to death

Gurugram, July 10

A spurned man stabbed his ex-fianceé to death in broad daylight in the street of Molahera village in Sector 22 on Monday. The accused stabbed the girl in the presence of her mother.

The entire act was caught in a CCTV camera installed nearby, and went viral on social media. An FIR has been registered at the Palam Vihar police station.

The accused has been identified as Ram Kumar (23), and the deceased has been identified as Neha (19), both natives of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

Their families lived as tenants in Molahera village. In the viral CCTV footage, both mother and daughter were seen struggling to defend themselves. Later, the mother caught hold of the accused and thrashed him with a slipper.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured girl to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and was later arrested.

“We have recovered the knife that was used in the crime and are questioning the accused. He will be produced in a city court,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).