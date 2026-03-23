Spying for Pakistan, puncture repair shop owner arrested from Faridabad

The Ghaziabad police arrested Naushad Ali alias Lalu, a member of a gang involved in spying for Pakistan in Faridabad. Naushad had been running a puncture repair shop at a petrol pump for three months.

Advertisement

Naushad is a resident of Harchanda village, under the Kati police station area of Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Advertisement

According to the police, Naushad would take photos and videos of railway stations and security forces and send them to Pakistan via WhatsApp groups. He would earn Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 per photo. A senior police officer said that so far, 22 accused, including the gang leader Suhel of Meerut, have been arrested.

Advertisement

Besides Naushad, the police have also arrested Meera of Aurangabad. One of the accused is a minor.

The police investigation revealed that the gang had planned to install around 50 solar cameras across the country and they had even installed cameras at railway stations in Delhi and Haryana.

Advertisement

On the evening of March 16, the Ghaziabad police arrived in plain clothes, searching for the location. The police first asked the petrol pump employees, one by one for their names and places of origin. When the police asked the employees about a man named Naushad Ali, they told that the puncture repair shop owner's name was Naushad Ali alias Lalu.

The police then arrested him. They also confiscated his mobile phone.

A senior police officer said that they are questioning the accused.