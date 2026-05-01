Sri Lankan envoy to visit Haryana today

Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, will visit Haryana on May 1.

Advertisement

Pankaj Setia, Chief Executive Officer of the Kurukshetra Development Board, said the High Commissioner would visit Sri Krishna Museum (Kurukshetra), Chaneti Stupa (Yamunanagar) and the Dharma Chakra at Topra Kalan (Yamunanagar) on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 1. The visit symbolises a renewed recognition of the footsteps of Siddhartha Gautama, his sutras and the historical sites associated with him in Haryana. “This marks the beginning of a broader initiative to invite foreign dignitaries and promote the rich cultural diversity of Kurukshetra — a land associated with both Lord Krishna and Buddha, considered incarnations of Lord Vishnu,” Setia said. Sidhartha Gauri, founder of the Maitreya Trust, highlighted the historical account of an unsung Bodhisattva named Deva from Sri Lanka, who is believed to have stayed in Sugh (Yamunanagar district).

Advertisement