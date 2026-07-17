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Home / Haryana / Sri Lankan Industry Minister Handunnetti visits Indo-Israel Centre in Gharaunda

Sri Lankan Industry Minister Handunnetti visits Indo-Israel Centre in Gharaunda

Minister expresses interest in replicating the model in Sri Lanka to benefit farmers and boost horticulture

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:35 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Sri Lankan Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti visits Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Gharaunda on Friday
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A high-level Sri Lankan delegation led by the country’s Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, visited the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Gharaunda on Friday and reviewed the functioning of the facility.

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The delegation, which included Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Mahishini Colonne, Deputy Ambassador of Israel in India Fares Saeb, Dr Sara Olga, First Secretary and Adviser for Domestic Political Affairs at the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi, and other officials, gathered information about the centre’s operations and challenges.

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Following the visit, Handunnetti expressed interest in establishing a similar centre in Sri Lanka.

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“The delegation led by Sri Lanka’s minister expressed interest in setting up a similar centre in Sri Lanka to benefit farmers,” said Dr Satyendra Yadav, Joint Director, Horticulture Department, Haryana.

Dr Yadav gave a detailed presentation highlighting the centre’s activities, achievements and training programmes. The minister also sought information on the financial requirements, implementation challenges and farmer training modules associated with the project.

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The delegation visited the centre’s high-tech greenhouse and automated irrigation system. They were shown advanced boom irrigation technology, which sprays water like rainfall through a network of pipes and nozzles, along with modern methods of applying fertilisers and plant protection chemicals, Dr Yadav said.

Handunnetti and members of the delegation also planted saplings on the centre’s premises.

Dr Yadav informed that the centre was established in 2011 on around 25 acres under the Indo-Israel agricultural cooperation programme.

“It has played a significant role in promoting protected cultivation in Haryana,” he added.

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