SRS Group promoter duo declared fugitive offenders

Two persons have been declared “fugitive economic offenders” in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation against SRS Group, which has been accused of cheating investors and banks to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore, according to agency officials.

The promoter-directors, Jitender Kumar Garg and Sunil Jindal, are now wanted under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, as ordered by a special court in Gurugram.

On November 2, 2025, Praveen Kumar Kapoor, co-founder and promoter of the realty firm, was deported by the United States authorities to India based on an Interpol Red Notice issued against him following the ED’s request.

The ED probe is based on 81 FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the police in Delhi and Haryana, alleging that the group cheated investors and banks.

The agency has so far provisionally attached assets worth about Rs 2,215.98 crore in the case.

The ED had earlier said that Kapoor, along with Garg and Jindal, had been absconding since many years. \