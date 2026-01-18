DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / SRS Group promoter duo declared fugitive offenders

SRS Group promoter duo declared fugitive offenders

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:52 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two persons have been declared “fugitive economic offenders” in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation against SRS Group, which has been accused of cheating investors and banks to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore, according to agency officials.

Advertisement

The promoter-directors, Jitender Kumar Garg and Sunil Jindal, are now wanted under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, as ordered by a special court in Gurugram.

Advertisement

On November 2, 2025, Praveen Kumar Kapoor, co-founder and promoter of the realty firm, was deported by the United States authorities to India based on an Interpol Red Notice issued against him following the ED’s request.

Advertisement

The ED probe is based on 81 FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the police in Delhi and Haryana, alleging that the group cheated investors and banks.

The agency has so far provisionally attached assets worth about Rs 2,215.98 crore in the case.

Advertisement

The ED had earlier said that Kapoor, along with Garg and Jindal, had been absconding since many years. \

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts