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Home / Haryana / Stadium, e-library to be built in Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma

Stadium, e-library to be built in Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:44 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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MP Kartikeya Sharma takes part in a cleanliness drive at the Tora Wala pond in Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district.
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Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma said that a stadium would be constructed in Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district using the MP fund. He said that an e-library would also be established for youth and students in the town.

Referring to the breast cancer screening facility for women through the Namo Shakti Rath, the MP said that this facility would also be extended to women in the Sadhaura area. “A 50-bed hospital is being constructed in Sadhaura town, where accommodation for doctors will also be provided,” said MP Sharma.

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Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Municipal Committee Chairperson Shalini Sharma, Market Committee Chairman Naveen Bhasin, Vyaspur SDM Dr Kuldeep Singh and Engineer Rishipal greeted the leader with bouquets and garlands.

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The MP also inaugurated a newly constructed road in the main market. Addressing a public meeting, MP Kartikeya Sharma said the demand for a railway line and station in the Sadhaura area would be raised with the relevant authorities.

MP Sharma inaugurated an initiative to clean Tora Wala pond in the town by removing garbage from it. “Cleanliness prevents diseases and participation of every individual is essential in building a healthy society,” the MP said.

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MLA Renu Bala said the demands of the Sadhaura constituency had been raised with CM Nayab Singh Saini, and works had been done to fulfil many of them. “Construction and repair works, costing about Rs 56 crore, have begun on most of the roads, while tenders have been issued for the remaining projects,” said Bala.

She said demands for the development of a residential sector in Sadhaura, the four-laning of Kala Amb-Sadhaura road and the provision of a railway line in the area would also be made. “Approval has been granted for the construction of three bridges in the Sadhaura area at a cost of about Rs 100 crore. Besides, approval has been granted for the construction of a marriage hall near the stadium in Sadhaura,” added the MLA.

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