Sirsa: Staff assigned duties for vote counting day

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 28

The first randomisation of staff for assigning duties on the counting day was held at the Mini-Secretariat here on Tuesday.

After assigning duties to 235 staff members, District Election Officer (DEO) RK Singh briefed all assistant returning officers (AROs), duty magistrates and other officials on the counting process and the precautions to be taken during it.

The meeting was attended by several officials, including SP Vikrant Bhushan, ADC Vivek Bharati and ASP Deepti Garg. The DEO said the counting of votes of all five Assembly segments that come in the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency will be conducted at Chaudhary Devi Lal University on June 4. He said the counting will begin at 8 am.

The DEO apprised all AROs of Election Commission guidelines related to the counting process.

He said every employee and officer assigned the counting duty need to be fully trained.

He said the relevant officials should ensure that the counting process does not disrupt on June 4.

