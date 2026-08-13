Staff at Kaithal treasury office in Haryana issued show-cause notices for irregularities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aparajita conducted a surprise inspection of the district treasury office in Kaithal on Thursday and reviewed the functioning, records and overall arrangements at the office.

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During the inspection, irregularities were found in the attendance register as some records were not maintained properly. Taking serious note of the lapses, the DC directed officials to issue show-cause notices to the assistant looking after the charge of the district treasury office and the clerk responsible for maintaining the attendance register.

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She started inspection from the store room, directing officials to ensure that all records and documents were kept in an organised and systematic manner.

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DC subsequently inspected the clerk room and checked the attendance register. During the inspection, it was found that despite a leave application being available, the attendance had not been recorded properly.

Taking note of the negligence, the DC directed that a show-cause notice be issued to the assistant handling the charge of the district treasury office. She also ordered a show-cause notice for the clerk responsible for maintaining the attendance register.

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A detailed inspection of the Treasury Officer’s office and the strong room was also carried out. She directed officials to maintain records properly and remove unnecessary documents as per the prescribed rules and procedures. She also reviewed the functioning of various activities, including stamp distribution and sale of postage stamps, and sought information about their current status.

She instructed the officials to maintain proper arrangements and pay special attention to cleanliness throughout the office premises. She specifically directed that the toilet located outside the Treasury Office be kept clean.

Emphasising the importance of cleanliness and organised record management, she said maintaining a clean and orderly office is the responsibility of everyone. She directed all department heads to ensure that unnecessary material does not accumulate in their offices. Old records should be disposed of strictly according to the prescribed procedure, while important records should be digitised to ensure their safe and efficient management, she added.