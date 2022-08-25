Staff crunch, 3 teachers for 350 at Karnal school

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 24

Government-run schools in rural areas of Haryana are facing an acute shortage of teachers as compared to those in urban areas. Teachers’ preference for urban postings is the main reason behind the faculty crunch.

Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Nigdhu, 40 km from the district headquarters, makes for a glaring example of staff crunch. It has only three regular teachers to teach nearly 350 students. Even out of these three teachers, one is on child care leave. The school has 12 sanctioned posts of PGT and three of TGT, but has only three (PGT) teachers for physics, chemistry and maths.

The school has nearly 100 arts students, but no teacher to cater to that stream. The school principal too is burdened with administrative work as there is no clerical staff. Poor in infrastructure too, the school is being operated from only four rooms. “We have already sent a request to the authorities for filling the vacancies,” said Principal Mahinder Singh.

Besides this one, there are several other government schools in rural areas grappling with staff shortage.The rural-urban contrast is stark. Raj Pal, District Education Officer, said after the mapping of posts on the basis of availability of teachers and student strength, a transfer drive is underway. Hopefully, most of the vacant posts in rural areas will be filled soon.