Staff shortage at Karnal blood transfusion centre, work hit

Karnal, December 17

The regional blood transfusion centre at the Karnal Civil Hospital is facing staff shortage, especially of skilled lab technicians who perform blood collection, testing, processing, blood component preparation and storage.

Due to the shortage of staff, the blood bank is unable to hold more than one blood donation camp simultaneously in a day. Moreover, sources say that the posts of different staff members have not been increased for a long time while the population has increased manifold.

The situation can be gauged from the fact that 50 per cent of the posts of lab technicians are lying vacant. Out of eight, there are only four lab technicians to meet the increasing demand for blood units, blood components and organising blood donation camps, said the sources in the department.

The blood bank requires qualified and trained technicians to perform various tasks such as collecting, testing, storing and distributing blood. As per the new norms, there is a requirement of 11 lab technicians if the annual blood collection is between 5,000 units and 10,000 units. The collection of this centre is around 8,000 units per annum, said sources.

There is no data entry operator and storekeeper due to which another staff member has been given additional charge, the sources added.

There is a requirement of one Senior Medical Officer (SMO) and two Medical Officers (MOs), but only one Senior Medical Officer is there to look after all the activities of the blood centre.

Similarly, as per the new norms, there is a requirement of six lab attendants, but the centre is being run with only three lab attendants. This hampers the work of assisting the different activities of the centre, the sources maintained.

Sources further claimed that a platelet apheresis machine is expected to arrive by the end of March 2024 as the demand has already been sent. Before the arrival of this machine, the staff requirement must be fulfilled to provide maximum benefit to patients, the sources added.

Dr Sanjay Verma, Regional Blood Transfusion Officer, admitted there was a shortage of staff members, especially lab technicians. “We are trying to manage with the existing staff, but sometimes, we cannot hold more than one blood donation camp at different places simultaneously, affecting the collection of blood units,” said Dr Verma, adding that they have sent the demand to higher authorities.

