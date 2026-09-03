Staff shortage, poor facilities plague Sonepat Civil Hospital

Tall claims of providing better health services to the people do not match the reality on the ground at the 200-bedded Civil Hospital in Sonepat, where patients have to struggle to get treatment.

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Haphazardly parked vehicles, autos and e-rickshaws blocking the main gate, poor cleanliness, and long queues at the registration and medicine windows and outside doctors’ rooms have become a common sight.

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The Civil Hospital has been functioning without a regular Principal Medical Officer for the past three years, while the district has been without a regular Civil Surgeon for more than three months. Of the 206 sanctioned posts of medical officers, only 113 are currently filled. At the Civil Hospital, 53 doctors are posted against 55 sanctioned posts.

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The hospital is currently experiencing a significant patient burden, with approximately 1,800-2,000 patients visiting the OPD daily for treatment. Sonepat is situated along NH-44, and several other national highways pass through the district, resulting in a high volume of road traffic. Consequently, the Emergency Department also receives several accident cases.

However, the state government claims that better health infrastructure is being provided to patients at the Civil Hospital, but on the ground, the four-storey building itself is an example of negligence. The lift had been lying defunct for over one-and-a-half months and became operational

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on Wednesday.

There is one Civil Hospital at the district headquarters; two urban health centres (UHCs) and one polyclinic at Sector 7; three SDCHs at Gohana, Kharkhoda and Gannaur subdivisions; seven Community Health Centres (CHCs) at Badkhalsa, Juan, Bhainswal Kalan, Purkhas, Mudlana, Ferozepur Banger and Halalpur; and 30 primary health centres (PHCs) catering to over 10 lakh people in the district.

However, the hospitals are grappling with a shortage of doctors, with more than 90 posts of medical officers lying vacant in the district. The district has also been without a regular Civil Surgeon for the past three months. Of the eight sanctioned posts of Deputy Civil Surgeons, only five are currently filled. Similarly, against the 21 sanctioned posts of Senior Medical Officers, only nine are occupied, leaving 12 posts vacant.

At CHC Purkhas, only three doctors are posted against seven sanctioned posts. At SDCH Gannaur, seven doctors are working against 11 sanctioned posts, while SDCH Kharkhoda has only three doctors against its sanctioned posts. At SDCH Gohana, nine doctors are posted against 11 posts. The situation is even more critical at the PHC level, with nine PHCs functioning without a medical officer, while two others are operating with the support of only consultants.

Patients have to wait in long queues to get registration cards for the OPD. After registration, they face another queue outside doctors’ rooms, followed by further delays if the doctor advises any tests.

Dr Nitin Bhalswal, senior state vice-president, HCMS Association, said that proper manpower is mandatory to run any health institution. Several representations have been submitted to appoint more doctors in the Health Department, he maintained.

Dr Alankrita Gera, Civil Surgeon and Principal Medical Officer, said she took charge on Tuesday. “Providing better healthcare facilities to patients is my top priority. I will make every possible effort, with the support of the officials' team, to improve the facilities here,” Dr Gera said.

The recruitment process for doctors is almost complete, and the newly recruited officials will soon be posted at their respective stations. This will also play an important role in improving healthcare facilities for patients, the she added.

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