Staffers’ demand ignored: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Jind, March 9
Lashing out at the state government for ignoring the demands of government employees regarding the introduction of the old pension scheme (OPS) in the state, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the JJP-BJP government had forgotten its pre-poll promise of implementing the scheme.
Hooda said: “The BJP-JJP government had the chance to accept the demands of the employees in this Budget, but the coalition government completely ignored it. Even the JJP, which had promised to implement the old pension scheme in its election manifesto, did not consider it appropriate to raise its voice in favour of the employees,” he said.
Hooda said the Congress would pressurise the government to accept the demand of the old pension scheme.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres
Will retain power: CM Channi
EVM row: 4 UP poll officials removed
Special observers for Varanasi, Meerut
UP poll results to shape Centre's policies in run-up to Lok Sabha poll
Incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath faces tough challenge from Sama...
Smaller parties keep their options open in Manipur
Despite record 89.24 per cent turnout, possibility of hung A...