Staffers’ demand ignored: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Jind, March 9

Lashing out at the state government for ignoring the demands of government employees regarding the introduction of the old pension scheme (OPS) in the state, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the JJP-BJP government had forgotten its pre-poll promise of implementing the scheme.

Hooda said: “The BJP-JJP government had the chance to accept the demands of the employees in this Budget, but the coalition government completely ignored it. Even the JJP, which had promised to implement the old pension scheme in its election manifesto, did not consider it appropriate to raise its voice in favour of the employees,” he said.

Hooda said the Congress would pressurise the government to accept the demand of the old pension scheme.