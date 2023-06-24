Stage set for Anurag Thakur’s rally in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 23

The stage is set for Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur’s ‘Gauravshali Bharat Rally’ scheduled here on Saturday.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur will be the chief guest at the rally while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will preside over the rally, which is scheduled to be held here in the grain market on Saturday.

The rally is being held on the completion of nine years of Modi-led Central Government. Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, convener of the rally, along with Panipat rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, district president of the BJP Dr Archna Gupta and other leaders on Friday visited the rally venue to oversee the preparations.

After reviewing the preparations, Sanjay Bhatia interacted with mediapersons and claimed that thousands of people would come to participate in the ‘Garavshali Bharat Rally’. He said all preparations had been completed. It was a rally for the Karnal Parliamentary seat. Such ‘Gauravshali Bharat rally’ were planned to be organised in all 10 parliamentary seats in the state and this was the fourth rally.

Rallys have already been held at Sirsa, Sonepat and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, he said.