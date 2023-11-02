Stage set for Shah’s Karnal rally today

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 1

The stage is all set for the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here tomorrow. He will address a state-level “Antodaya Mahasammelan” rally on the completion of nine years of the BJP government in the state.

BJP sources said the rally might also mark the launch of the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 2024. Thousands of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and BJP workers are expected to attend the rally. Elaborate security and logistics arrangements have been made at the venue. CM Manohar Lal Khattar will preside over the function and highlight the achievements of the state government.

Hectic preparations were underway to make Shah’s visit a grand success. The pandal has been divided into 10 sectors and huge hoardings and cutouts have been installed at and around the venue. Hoardings have also been erected along NH-44 to highlight the programme.

“Elaborate parking arrangements have been made for buses and other vehicles so that normal traffic is not affected,” said DC Anish Yadav.

IGP (Karnal Range) Satender Kumar Gupta and SP Shashank Kumar Sawan have appealed to people to follow the traffic advisory, which will be implemented between 6 am and 3 pm.

Advisory for commuters from 6 am to 3 pm

Commuters should avoid using service lines along between Madhuban and ITI Chowk

Vehicles going towards Chandigarh from Panipat should use flyovers from Madhuban to ITI Chowk

Commuters going towards Panipat from Chandigarh should use the flyover from ITI Chowk to Madhuban

Those travelling from Munak, Kachwa, and Kaithal areas can go towards Chandigarh and Panipat through the Western Yamuna Canal bypass

#Amit Shah #BJP #Karnal