Stagnant water, garbage dumps dot villages

One feels bad at the ugly site as one cycles through villages. Roadsides have turned into garbage throwing areas. This is the site in Tundla village where one can see garbage dumps, with dirty and stagnant water. It is a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and spread of diseases, particularly in the ensuing summer. Why don't we check it, and clean the mucky areas! The authorities should take note of it and beautify the roadsides with enough garbage bins. We people have to co-operate by being responsible. Let's not throw garbage in the open. People should check the defaulters, and authorities act. —Colonel RD Singh, Ambala Cantt

Damaged, potholed stretches bane of Rohtak residents

Residents of Rohtak have been facing inconvenience due to the badly damaged roads, but the authorities concerned seem to be completely indifferent to their plight. Apart from the potholed roads, the unfinished flyover on the Sheela Bypass Chowk has been causing difficulties to the residents, shopkeepers and commuters for a long time. The state government and district administration should take concrete steps to expedite the pace of development/construction works. —Sunil Sharma, Rohtak

What our readers say

