Stalemate over payment of bill delays buildings' structural audit

Poor condition of one of the residential buildings in Sector 87 of Faridabad.



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 15

Despite the demand of structural audit of some high-rise residential buildings here, the debate over footing the audit bill and repair work has resulted in a stalemate as the process is yet start.

“While the authorities, including the office of the District Town Planner (DTP) have put the ball in the court of the building owners — which could either be the builder or the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) — the latter have stuck to the demand of passing on the financial burden of the audit to the builder,” says Ranmik Chahal Secretary, RWA, Princess Park Society of Sector 86 here. “It is claimed that residents had already paid the cost of their flats and are not liable for any additional cost if the building fails to meet the safety norms (structural safety), whose liability period is 99 years.”

Builder liable

It was the liability of the builder and not the buyers for the structural audit. The officials concerned have passed on the contact number of the private agencies for the audit with no instructions to the builder. Jitender Bhalla, president, rwa, rps savana residential society

“We have taken up the demand of the structural audit at various platforms, including the Janata Darbar of the CM, but there has been no outcome so far,” says Chahal.

He says while the iron bars of the pillars of some of the towers stand exposed due to flooding in the basement, this was an issue of concern as the structure of the buildings may have weakened. He further states that as the building was around 15 years old, it was the responsibility of the builder to bear the audit cost during the defect liability period.

Daya Shankar of the RWA of the Royal Hills residential society in Sector 87 said while the structural audit was pending, the RWA had taken up the repair work of the walls.

Admitting that some requests for the audit have been received, a senior DTP official said it was primarily an issue of maintenance and the cost is to be borne either by the builder or the RWA.

