Stalked, 19-year-old girl kills self

Our Correspondent

Faridabad, February 24

A 19-year-old girl, resident of Sector 3 in Ballabhgarh, died by suicide on Wednesday late evening after being allegedly harassed and stalked by a 23-year-old man.

The accused has been identified as Anand.

The girl was a student of Class XII. She consumed a poisonous substance, after which she was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The complainant, mother of the deceased, said: “My daughter had told me that Anand stalked her and pressurised her to be friends with him. On Wednesday, I had gone to Faridabad with my daughter and when I returned home, I got to know that Anand came to our home and inquired about my daughter.”

“Around 8 pm, Anand visited our house again with his brother. His brother asked me why my daughter didn’t talk to Anand when she knew that he liked him. He also threatened to kill my daughter,” she added.

An FIR has been registered against Anand under Sections 306 (abatement to suicide), 34 (common intention), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 8 police station. The police said Anand’s mobile has been put on surveillance.