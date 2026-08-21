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Home / Haryana / Stamp duty, regn fee for houses under PM scheme fixed at Rs 500 each

Stamp duty, regn fee for houses under PM scheme fixed at Rs 500 each

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:23 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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In a move aimed at reducing the financial burden on beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0), the Haryana Government has fixed the stamp duty and registration fee at Rs 500 each per conveyance deed for houses measuring up to 60 square metres under the scheme.

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Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Sumita Misra, gave this information here today, stating that the Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued two separate orders on August 10, 2026, relating to stamp duty and registration fee. The orders were published in the Haryana Government Gazette on August 13, 2026.

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Misra said under the first order, issued under the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, the Governor of Haryana has reduced and fixed the stamp duty payable on conveyance deeds for PMAY-U 2.0 houses measuring up to 60 square metres at Rs 500 per deed.

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She said the concession is subject to the transferee producing a certificate from the Department of Housing for All (DHFA) or the designated authority certifying that the transferee is a registered beneficiary under PMAY-U 2.0.

The second order amends the provisions relating to registration fees under the Registration Act, 1908. It fixes the registration fee for conveyance deeds of PMAY-U 2.0 houses measuring up to 60 square metres at Rs 500 per deed, subject to production of the prescribed beneficiary certificate.

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Accordingly, an eligible PMAY-U 2.0 beneficiary will pay Rs 500 each towards stamp duty and registration fee on the conveyance deed. The concession is specific to eligible PMAY-U 2.0 houses measuring up to 60 square metres and does not provide for any waiver or reduction of charges applicable to other property transactions.

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