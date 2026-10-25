Standing Finance Committee approves PM-SETU scheme

The Standing Finance Committee has approved the implementation and budgetary provisions for the PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) scheme, being launched in the state for the first time.

The primary objective of the scheme is to ensure maximum employment opportunities for skilled youth graduating from upgraded ITIs in the state and help them secure better salary packages in line with industry requirements.

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While chairing the meeting in Chandigarh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also approved the Kurukshetra Cluster project, estimated to cost nearly Rs 320.44 crore.

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Under the scheme, ITIs will be developed through a hub-and-spoke cluster model. The first component will be implemented by Haryana’s Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, while the second component will be directly managed by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Each hub ITI will be linked to nearly four spoke ITIs, which will be equipped with modern infrastructure, machinery and digital learning facilities.

Haryana has planned to establish 12 clusters under the scheme, covering nearly 60 government ITIs across the state, and the total estimated expenditure is Rs 2,892 crore, of which the state government’s share will be around Rs 954 crore.

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According to the government, at present, seven clusters have been identified in the state. The Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) for the Kurukshetra cluster has received approval from the National Steering Committee (NSC), while the plan for the Kalayat cluster will be taken up after January 2027. Requests for Proposals (RFPs) have been issued for the Palwal, Sonepat and Chhara clusters, while RFPs for Panipat and Rewari are scheduled to be issued in December. Separate budgetary provisions will be made for the remaining clusters after their final approval.