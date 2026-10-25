DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Standing Finance Committee approves PM-SETU scheme

Standing Finance Committee approves PM-SETU scheme

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:35 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The Standing Finance Committee has approved the implementation and budgetary provisions for the PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) scheme, being launched in the state for the first time.

The primary objective of the scheme is to ensure maximum employment opportunities for skilled youth graduating from upgraded ITIs in the state and help them secure better salary packages in line with industry requirements.

Advertisement

While chairing the meeting in Chandigarh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also approved the Kurukshetra Cluster project, estimated to cost nearly Rs 320.44 crore.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, ITIs will be developed through a hub-and-spoke cluster model. The first component will be implemented by Haryana’s Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, while the second component will be directly managed by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Each hub ITI will be linked to nearly four spoke ITIs, which will be equipped with modern infrastructure, machinery and digital learning facilities.

Haryana has planned to establish 12 clusters under the scheme, covering nearly 60 government ITIs across the state, and the total estimated expenditure is Rs 2,892 crore, of which the state government’s share will be around Rs 954 crore.

Advertisement

According to the government, at present, seven clusters have been identified in the state. The Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) for the Kurukshetra cluster has received approval from the National Steering Committee (NSC), while the plan for the Kalayat cluster will be taken up after January 2027. Requests for Proposals (RFPs) have been issued for the Palwal, Sonepat and Chhara clusters, while RFPs for Panipat and Rewari are scheduled to be issued in December. Separate budgetary provisions will be made for the remaining clusters after their final approval.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts