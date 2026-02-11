DT
Home / Haryana / Start work on projects announced by CM: Rewari DC tells officials

Start work on projects announced by CM: Rewari DC tells officials

Rs 150-cr sewerage project among 83 works pending

Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 02:34 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
Rewari DC Abhishek Meena chairs a review meeting. Tribune photo
Taking a serious view of the pendency of several projects announced by the Chief Minister for the district, Rewari Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena has instructed officials concerned to begin work on all such pending projects by the end of March.

“The officials should visit the DC’s office to update the current status of the development plans announced by the Chief Minister so that the administration can receive accurate information,” Meena said while chairing a meeting to review the announcements made by the Chief Minister for the district.

The Deputy Commissioner said 372 projects had been announced by the Chief Minister for the district, of which 198 have been completed.

The work is at present under way on 85 projects announced by the Chief Minister, while 83 are yet to be initiated, which were reviewed at Tuesday’s meeting.

One of the major pending projects is about the sewerage system of Rewari city. Estimates are being prepared for new sewerage lines and an amount of about Rs 150 crore will be spent on this.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officers concerned of the Public Health Engineering Department to start the work of the city’s sewerage lines soon so that proper arrangements for water drainage could be made before the rains.

Ashok Yadav, Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department, said a water tank would be constructed at Motla Kala village at a cost of Rs 6.63 crore. Its tender has been allotted. The work of laying a drinking water supply pipeline in Dungarwas village and a water tank and pipeline in Gopalpura village will also be carried out soon, he added.

Dr Naseeb Singh, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, informed the meeting that a veterinary dispensary would soon be constructed in Kanori at a cost of Rs 32.58 lakh.

Satender Sheoran, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, said a chunk of land near the jail was identified for the district library, adding that the construction of the district library would begin soon under the aegis of the Higher Education Department.

The Deputy Commissioner pointed out that 3 acres was required to construct a primary health centre in Dharuhera, the land for which has not been identified as yet.

“It should be completed quickly,” asserted Meena.

He also instructed the District Revenue Officer to issue notices to those occupying Revenue Department land in Dharuhera illegally and get them removed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

