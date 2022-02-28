Started in 2018, Karnal physiotherapy college yet to hire regular teaching staff

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 27

More than three years after the start of the first session, the Physiotherapy College, a part of the under-construction Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayaya University of Health Sciences in Kutail village of Karnal, is still awaiting the regular faculty.

TEMPORARY ARRANGEMENT MADE An associate professor along with four faculty members of the KCGMC physiotherapy department and two from Panchkula are teaching students. Besides, the staff from other departments — preventive and social medicine, anatomy, surgery, physiology and biochemistry — have also been roped in. Dr Jagdish Dureja, director-cum-controlling officer, Kalpana Chawla govt medical college

As per the officials, the recruitment rules for regular faculty are yet to be finalised. Notably, the state government had sanctioned 13 posts of the faculty, including one of professor, two of associate professors, four of assistant professors and six of lecturers, which are lying vacant. Only a contractual associate professor has been given the charge for teaching so far.

The authorities, however, claimed four faculty members of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) and two from the Physiotherapy Department of Panchkula had been deputed to teach the students.

Moreover, unavailability of the regular staff has forced students to protest. They staged a dharna for three days on the KCGMC premises to press for their demands, including regular faculty, classes from the college building and hostel facility among others.

As per the information gathered by The Tribune, the state government had started the academic session for 40 seats of BSc (Nursing) and 30 seats of BSc (Physiotherapy) courses temporarily from the KCGMC building in November 2018.

The work for both the colleges was started in April 2018 at Kutail village. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had inaugurated both the colleges, constructed at the cost of around Rs31 crore, on September 12, 2019. The building was handed over to the KCGMC in January 2020.

Owing to the Covid-induced lockdown, online classes were being conducted. Now, physical classes have been started from the new college building at Kutail village from January 2022.

“We don’t have regular faculty here. The college building at Kutail village is over 10 km away from Karnal city. At the time of admission, we were assured of the hostel and bus facilities, but nothing has been provided by the authorities so far. We also demand safety in the new building,” said a student.

Another students said, “The temporary staff hasbeen forcing us to take online classes. We want regular classes. If our demands are not met, we will continue with our protest.”

“Our major demand is of regular faculty, which should be appointed,” said a 2019-batch student.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director-cum-Controlling Officer, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, said students had been demanding regular faculty, for which the recruitment rules were being framed.