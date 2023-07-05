Startup20 Shikhar summit concludes

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 4

“India’s remarkable economic scale and market potential have played a pivotal role in enabling startups to flourish and thrive in the global startup ecosystem. There must be a global effort to nurture inclusive, supportive and sustainable startup ecosystems in all parts of the world to address global challenges,” said Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal at the Startup20 Shikhar Summit here today.

Highlighting the importance of the discussions on startups in the G20, the minister said the focus had to be the exchange of ideas, best practices and funding mechanisms and promoting collaborations in research and development.

The Startup20 Shikhar Summit, organised by the Startup20 Engagement Group under the India G20 Presidency, concluded today in Gurugram with overwhelming success. This two-day summit served as a platform for fostering innovations, collaborations, knowledge sharing and strategic alliances within the global startup ecosystem.