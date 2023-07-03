Startup20 Shikhar Summit under India’s G20 Presidency kicks off in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 3

The Startup20 Shikhar Summit, organized by the Startup20 Engagement Group under the India G20 Presidency, kicked off on Monday in Gurugram.

The two-day event represents a significant achievement, celebrating the successful completion of Startup20's inaugural year and the release of the final Policy Communiqué. The event marks the first major milestone of the Startup20 Engagement group.

Prominent dignitaries, including Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash, India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, and Chairperson of Startup20, Dr Chintan Vaishnav, graced the inauguration ceremony.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash said the Startup20 Gurugram Summit signifies India's commitment to fostering an enabling environment for startups and reinforcing its position as a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship.

India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant emphasized the significance of the Startup20. He said the Startup20 Engagement Group marks a milestone in the journey of the global startup ecosystem.

“With the participation of over 600 delegates from 22 countries, in Gurugram, we are celebrating the successful first major milestone of startup20 journey and months of collaboration, consultation, and unwavering determination,” said chairperson, Startup20, Dr Chintan Vaishnav.

The Startup20 Gurugram Summit features a diverse and engaging programme, including dynamic discussions, enlightening presentations, and valuable networking opportunities. The delegates have the privilege of connecting with industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders, fostering strategic alliances and shaping the trajectory of startups on a global scale.

An integral part of the summit is the Startup Conclave, where startups showcase their innovative products and services, engage in investor pitches, mentoring sessions, and network with industry professionals.