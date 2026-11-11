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Home / Haryana / State approves Rs 17 cr for Srikrishna Museum expansion in Kurukshetra

State approves Rs 17 cr for Srikrishna Museum expansion in Kurukshetra

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:34 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Nearly Rs 17 crore will be spent on the construction of a three-storey fourth block of the Srikrishna Museum in Kurukshetra. Honorary Secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) Upender Singhal said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had approved the project. The building will be constructed by the PWD (B&R).

The construction of the fourth block is a long-pending and ambitious project of the board, which has been making efforts to increase footfall at the museum.

Managed by the KDB, the museum was established in 1987 and shifted to its present building in 1991. A new block was added in 1995, while the third and last block was constructed in 2012.

According to board officials, the fourth block will not only enhance the museum’s infrastructure but also help showcase Kurukshetra’s historical and religious heritage through a more comprehensive and modern presentation at the national and international levels.

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Currently, the museum houses nine galleries spread across three buildings. These display artefacts depicting Lord Krishna in his various forms, archaeological finds, paintings and sculptures recovered during excavations, besides a multimedia gallery.

Singhal said the new galleries in the fourth block would be dedicated to India during the Mahabharata period, the 48-kos Kurukshetra region, and Krishna devotees and memorials.

The project was discussed at a recent meeting of the governing body of the KDB, attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh and board officials.

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Singhal said, “The extension block of the museum is part of a master plan prepared for the institution. A detailed project report was presented at the meeting, and the Chief Minister approved the construction of the fourth block at a cost of Rs 17 crore. The work is expected to begin in the next financial year.

“For financial assistance for the internal works related to the exhibits, the project will be sent to the Union Ministry of Culture. More than financial assistance, the involvement of the Central Government and the ministry will help the board develop the block on a grand scale and establish it as a national-level museum.”

“It is the only museum exclusively dedicated to Lord Krishna. Sincere efforts are being made to increase footfall and provide new experiences and attractions to tourists visiting the museum from across the country every year. We have been focusing on digitisation and the use of new technology to attract the younger generation,” he added.

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