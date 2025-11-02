As Haryana marks its 59th foundation day, the state’s youth are increasingly falling prey to the lure of going abroad in search of a better life—only to land in trouble, and in many cases, lose their lives.

The migration issue has turned deadly, with tragic stories continuing to emerge, like the recent deaths of youths in Russia, the USA, and Canada. Scores of young men and women are stuck abroad, struggling to survive on menial jobs. According to reports, many of them are leading miserable lives, but remain silent for the sake of supporting their families back home. While Sonu of Madanheri joined the Russian army and was killed in the battlefield, US-bound 18-year-old Yuvraj Singh of Mohna village in Kaithal was murdered during the 'dunki route' journey. In June, Salil of Nandgaon village in Bhiwani district died in Canada.

While the role of state authorities in curbing illegal migration remains questionable, the business of unscrupulous travel agents and middlemen continues to thrive in Haryana. Despite repeated tragedies and deportations, youngsters continue to fall easy prey to the promise of a “shining future” abroad.

Ranbir Lohan, associated with Yaari International, and a resident of Narnaund, said the NGO had brought back 57 bodies to India over the past two years—mostly from Haryana, and a few from Punjab and Rajasthan. Lohan’s brother, Dr Jagbir Lohan, who lives in the US, came in contact with several stranded youths there and extended help through the NGO. He informed that most deaths occurred due to illnesses and the extreme hardships faced on the “dunki route”.

“The journey leaves them physically drained and takes a severe mental toll. The situation is going from bad to worse. Our NGO also helped in the treatment of 27 youths who reached the US through illegal routes and suffered serious ailments,” said Lohan, adding that the crisis was not limited to the US and Canada as similar cases were being reported from Europe. “A man from Haryana had gone to Spain and sought asylum, but he died under mysterious circumstances. We are trying to bring the body back,” he said.

Sources in the travel agent network revealed that the illegal migration trade continues to grow despite negative publicity. “There are unregistered centres in almost every town—Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa—where youths are lured with the promise of lucrative jobs abroad. They are even handed fake appointment letters. While the ‘dunki route’ remains illegal, it is popular, and many others are duped through seemingly legal means, such as tourist or student visas, which becomes a problem when the stay is extended illegally,” said a source. It costs Rs 30-40 lakh for a youth to migrate abroad, whether legally or illegally, except for those who qualify based on education or technical skills. Though the government enacted the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Act, the rules are yet to be framed, even seven months after its passage, as reported by 'The Tribune'.

Talking to 'The Tribune', Congress leader Brijendra Singh said, “If government jobs are not available for all, the government should at least ensure skill training for the youth so that they can find employment in the private sector.”