Haryana award for 47 teachers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

The Haryana Government has announced the State Teacher Awards-2021. In all, 47 teachers will be awarded on September 5 (Teachers’ Day).

The awardees include four principals, one high school headmaster, 13 PGTs, four primary school headmasters, two Sanskrit, three Hindi, two drawing, one science, two social studies, one DPE, two primary headmasters and 12 primary school teachers.