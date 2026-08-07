State BJP chief slams Cong, says it lacks leadership, vision

BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the Opposition party was plagued by internal divisions and lacked leadership, policies and vision needed to provide effective governance.

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“The Congress has neither capable leaders nor a clear policy or direction. The Congress leaders are preoccupied with internal conflicts and personal interests, while the BJP remains committed to nation-building,” she said while speaking to media persons.

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Earlier, she participated in ‘Van Mahotasva’ organised at Jalebi Chowk and urged citizens and party workers to help make Haryana healthy and green by protecting planted saplings, planting as many trees as possible and ensuring their proper care and maintenance.

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Archana urged the citizens and party workers to reduce the use of products made from trees, such as paper, tissue paper, wedding invitation cards and cardboard boxes, and instead adopt sustainable alternatives.

She encouraged people to minimise paper consumption by using mobile phones and carrying out most tasks digitally. She also appealed to the public to reduce the use of tissue paper, opt for e-invitations instead of printed wedding cards and replace cardboard boxes with cloth bags or fabric pouches wherever possible.

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Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma said the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, being carried out under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, carries a profound message.

“Just as a mother nurtures and protects her children, Mother Earth also sustains and protects trees. The Centre and state governments are implementing a range of welfare schemes for the benefit of every section of society,” Sharma added.

Former Haryana Minister Krishan Murti Hooda said the farmers were receiving annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme as part of the Centre’s efforts to support the farming community. “The scheme has proved to be highly beneficial for the farmers. I have requested the BJP state president to convey to PM Modi the demand to enhance financial assistance provided under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme,” he informed.

Krishan Murti pointed out that the Centre and state governments are implementing several welfare schemes for all sections of society and the benefits are being transferred directly to the eligible beneficiaries.

Former Minister Manish Grover also spoke on the occasion while BJP district president Ranvir Dhaka, former Mayor Manmohan Goyal, Zila Parishad Chairperson Manju Hooda were among those prominent present in the programme.