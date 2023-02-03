State Budget session to commence on Feb 20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that the state Budget session would begin on February 20. The sittings of the House would be in two parts.

Cabinet decisions The Cabinet accorded approval to a proposal regarding the change of scope for the work of construction of ROB at Pinjore.

Approved the inclusion of the Department of AYUSH in the Business of the Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules as a separate department

Foreign Cooperation Department has also been included in the Business of Rules

The Cabinet approved physical standards for recruitment of wildlife inspectors

The first part of the session would run from February 20 to February 23. The Budget was likely to be presented on February 23. After that, there would be deliberations on budget proposals by different Vidhan Sabha committees. The second part of the session would run from March 16 to March 21.

While addressing a press conference today, the Chief Minister said the Union Budget-2023-2024 was inclusive and futuristic, keeping in mind the empowerment of job professionals, youth, women, men, and farmers.

Meanwhile, the CM said the state Cabinet today gave approval to a proposal regarding appointment to Mamta Rawat, wife of Pulwama martyr Koushal Rawat, on a Group-D post on compassionate grounds by giving age relaxation as an exceptional case. Rawat was martyred on February 14, 2019, in a terror attack.