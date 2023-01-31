Haryana Budget to focus on exports, job avenues: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 30

Chief Minister Manohar Lal said in the state’s general Budget for the year 2023-2024, focus would be on promoting exports, products made from millets and employment opportunities.

“By promoting exports, foreign exchange will come into the country and the economy of the state will be strengthened,” he said.

The CM was addressing the pre-Budget consultation meeting with the stakeholders related to industry, manufacturing and service sectors at the PWD Rest House here today.

Khattar said in view of the International Millet Year-2023, the units related to food processing, which would prepare products from millets, would also be promoted in the upcoming Budget.

