State Crime Branch begins probe into Karnal encounter

The State Crime Branch has begun an investigation into the alleged encounter of Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra village in Karnal district, and Birbal of Matarwa Kheri village in Kaithal district. The two were allegedly linked to the August 5 murder of Veeru Valmiki, a resident of Sadar Bazar, who was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men near Bhagwaria Gas Agency in Karnal.

Advertisement

The alleged encounter took place near the Ghogripur Western Bypass on August 7. A State Crime Branch team has visited the spot and started examining the circumstances surrounding the police action.

Advertisement

The probe follows growing resentment among members of the Ror community after Harsh’s death. The community has been demanding either a CBI inquiry or an investigation by a retired High Court judge, besides action against the police personnel involved and the resignation of Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand over his alleged statements following Veeru’s death.

Advertisement

“The case has been transferred to the State Crime Branch. We have started an investigation and our team visited the encounter site,” a police official said. However, Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha president Balkar Singh said the community had not sought a State Crime Branch probe and would continue to demand an inquiry by the CBI or a retired judge.

The community had met CM Nayab Singh Saini on August 13 after a panchayat in Kurukshetra. Subsequently, it held mahapanchayats in Karnal on August 24 and 26.