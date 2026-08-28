DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / State Crime Branch begins probe into Karnal encounter

State Crime Branch begins probe into Karnal encounter

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:15 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The State Crime Branch has begun an investigation into the alleged encounter of Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra village in Karnal district, and Birbal of Matarwa Kheri village in Kaithal district. The two were allegedly linked to the August 5 murder of Veeru Valmiki, a resident of Sadar Bazar, who was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men near Bhagwaria Gas Agency in Karnal.

Advertisement

The alleged encounter took place near the Ghogripur Western Bypass on August 7. A State Crime Branch team has visited the spot and started examining the circumstances surrounding the police action.

Advertisement

The probe follows growing resentment among members of the Ror community after Harsh’s death. The community has been demanding either a CBI inquiry or an investigation by a retired High Court judge, besides action against the police personnel involved and the resignation of Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand over his alleged statements following Veeru’s death.

Advertisement

“The case has been transferred to the State Crime Branch. We have started an investigation and our team visited the encounter site,” a police official said. However, Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha president Balkar Singh said the community had not sought a State Crime Branch probe and would continue to demand an inquiry by the CBI or a retired judge.

The community had met CM Nayab Singh Saini on August 13 after a panchayat in Kurukshetra. Subsequently, it held mahapanchayats in Karnal on August 24 and 26.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts