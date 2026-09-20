State debt now Rs 5.50 lakh crore, says Hooda at Meham Congress meet

Issues pertaining to state’s debt, unemployment, farmers’ concerns and law and order situation dominated a Congress block-level conference in Meham on Saturday, where former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda drew a contrast between the state’s performance during 2005-14 and the situation under the BJP government during the past 12 years while calling upon party workers to prepare for a renewed political struggle.

“The Congress government made Haryana the number one state in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, job creation, government employment, honouring sportspersons, ensuring fair crop prices for farmers, respecting the elderly, women’s safety, and law and order between 2005 and 2014. However, the state is now number one in unemployment, crime, drug abuse, corruption, and debt,” he claimed.

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He said from the state’s formation in 1966 until 2014, the debt stood at about Rs 70,000 crore, which had surged to Rs 5.50 lakh crore under the BJP government. During this period, the BJP government did not extend the Metro line, lay new track, establish major projects, build medical colleges, or open significant educational institutions, he added.

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“They had promised to double farmers’ income, but instead of increasing income, they caused input costs to skyrocket,” he claimed.

Party state incharge Sanjay Dutt, state president Rao Narender Singh and Meham MLA Balram Dangi were also present.

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‘No law & order in state’

Hisar: Addressing a Congress block-level conference at Agroha, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP came to power by peddling lies. He alleged that the government had compromised law and order. “Even the Social Progress Index released by the Central government identifies Haryana as the most unsafe state in the country. Due to the collapse of law and order, new investments are not coming in, and no new jobs are being created,” he said.