State disbursed Rs 494 cr in fodder grants, dairy subsidies in 2 years: Haryana Minister

Haryana Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday said the state government had disbursed Rs 361 crore in fodder grants and Rs 133.11 crore in dairy subsidies over the past two years.

He said the assistance was being provided alongside investments in modern infrastructure, breed improvement and milk processing facilities to boost livestock farmers' income.

“The Haryana Government is taking sustained measures to enhance the income of livestock farmers, strengthen dairy infrastructure and create greater economic opportunities in rural areas,” he added.

Rana said the focus was on financial assistance, modern infrastructure, breed improvement and value addition in the dairy sector to make livestock rearing more productive and economically rewarding.

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He said around Rs 361 crore had been disbursed between October 2024 and November 2026 as fodder grants for cattle housed in registered gaushalas and Nandishalas across the state.

“To promote dairy processing and encourage the consumption of nutritious milk-based products, several value-added products have been launched, including pistachio- and saffron-flavoured milk, barley and sorghum laddoos, pearl millet laddoos and mango lassi,” he added.

The minister said direct financial assistance was being provided to dairy farmers under the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Utpadak Protsahan Yojana.

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“Between October 2024 and September 2026, a subsidy amounting to Rs 133.11 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of 51,000 beneficiaries under the scheme,” he said.