Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / State disbursed Rs 494 cr in fodder grants, dairy subsidies in 2 years: Haryana Minister

State disbursed Rs 494 cr in fodder grants, dairy subsidies in 2 years: Haryana Minister

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana. file
Advertisement

Haryana Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday said the state government had disbursed Rs 361 crore in fodder grants and Rs 133.11 crore in dairy subsidies over the past two years.

He said the assistance was being provided alongside investments in modern infrastructure, breed improvement and milk processing facilities to boost livestock farmers' income.

“The Haryana Government is taking sustained measures to enhance the income of livestock farmers, strengthen dairy infrastructure and create greater economic opportunities in rural areas,” he added.

Rana said the focus was on financial assistance, modern infrastructure, breed improvement and value addition in the dairy sector to make livestock rearing more productive and economically rewarding.

Advertisement

He said around Rs 361 crore had been disbursed between October 2024 and November 2026 as fodder grants for cattle housed in registered gaushalas and Nandishalas across the state.

“To promote dairy processing and encourage the consumption of nutritious milk-based products, several value-added products have been launched, including pistachio- and saffron-flavoured milk, barley and sorghum laddoos, pearl millet laddoos and mango lassi,” he added.

The minister said direct financial assistance was being provided to dairy farmers under the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Utpadak Protsahan Yojana.

Advertisement

“Between October 2024 and September 2026, a subsidy amounting to Rs 133.11 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of 51,000 beneficiaries under the scheme,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts