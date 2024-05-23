State education board declares DElEd results

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 22

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has announced the results of diploma in elementary education (DElEd) examinations, which were held in February and March for entry years 2019-21, 2020-22, 2021-23, and 2022-24. Student-teachers can view their results on the board’s official website.

Board Chairman Dr VP Yadav said 10,853 student-teachers had appeared for the exams across the state.

