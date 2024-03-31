State filing review pleas after agreeing to relief, says High Court; imposes costs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

In an embarrassment for the State of Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed with costs its review petition after taking cognizance of an emerging trend in legal proceedings. The Bench observed that there was apparently an increasing inclination on the State’s part to file review petitions after initially agreeing to the relief sought.

New trend brought into operation It may be seen that a new trend has been brought into operation by the State by initially agreeing to the relief and thereafter filing a review petition… Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi

“It may be seen that a new trend has been brought into operation by the State by initially agreeing to the relief and thereafter filing a review petition… Probably, review petitions are being preferred under the instructions of the department (concerned), even though the counsel addressing the review petition or main petition might not be convinced with the view of the department,” Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi asserted.

The case has its genesis in a bunch of writ petitions filed by employees, stating they had completed 12 months of service before attaining the age of superannuation. But increment for the service period was not granted.

The counsel for the parties, during the writ petition’s hearing, conceded that the issue raised in the matter was covered by a Supreme Court judgment. As such, the petitions were required to be disposed of in the same terms and conditions.

Referring to the facts of the case in hand, Justice Sethi observed the review application had now been filed in the matter on the ground that the counsel appearing before the Bench –– when the main writ petition was decided by the high court in October last year –– had wrongly conceded that the issue raised was covered by a Supreme Court judgment.

The counsel for the review-applicant also told Justice Sethi’s Bench that an appeal was preferred by the respondent-department against the initial order. But it was dismissed by the Division Bench vide order dated February 8.

Justice Sethi asserted that the counsel for the review-applicant was asked to point out how the Supreme Court judgment did not cover the claim of the present petitioners, who had also rendered 12 months’ service on the date they attained the age of superannuation and retired.

But, he was not able to point out any distinguishable fact “except that Rule 10 of the Haryana Civil Service (Pay Rules), 2016, only envisaged the grant of increment from a particular date and the petitioner had retired a day prior to the date fixed”.

Justice Sethi added no differentiating fact between the petitioners here and the ones before the Supreme Court was brought to the court’s notice. “Keeping in view the facts and circumstance recorded, the present review petition is dismissed with cost of Rs 10,000,” the Bench said.

