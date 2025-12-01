DT
Home / Haryana / State gets 6 new IAS officers; only 2 hail from state

State gets 6 new IAS officers; only 2 hail from state

Centre allots cadre to officers of 2024 batch

Pradeep Sharma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
The Central government has allocated six new IAS officers to Haryana, which will help mitigate the shortage of officers in the state.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in its latest cadre allocation exercise for IAS officers of the 2024 batch, has allocated six officers to Haryana—two hailing from the state and four from outside.

Muskan Srivastava, who secured the 53rd rank and hails from Madhya Pradesh, has been allotted Haryana cadre. The others are Delhi resident Vishal Singh (ranked 56), Amitej Pangtey (222) and Soham Sailendra (235). Shivani Panchal (53) and Vivek Yadav (272) have been assigned their home cadre.

However, several officers hailing from Haryana, who were among the top 100 in the All India Civil Services Examination, 2024-25, have been allocated non-Haryana cadre. They include Harshita Goyal (ranked 2), who has been allocated Gujarat cadre; Aditya Vikram Agarwal (9), who gets UP cadre; and Deepak Godara (92), who has been allocated AGMUT cadre.

Three other officers from the state—Tejasav, Jitender Kumar and Vishal have been allocated West Bengal, AGMUT and Himachal Pradesh cadres, respectively.

Official sources said the addition of six new officers to the state cadre would go a long way in reducing the shortage of IAS officers in Haryana. Several officers have been holding multiple charges, affecting administrative efficiency.

With a sanctioned strength of 215, Haryana has been facing a shortage of about 30 officers. The shortage was acute until August this year, when 15 HCS officers were elevated to IAS.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

