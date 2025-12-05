State government approves multi-level parking for Hisar

The state government has finally given the approval for the construction of a multi-storey parking facility in the town’s busiest Rajguru market. The proposed project which has been designed by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, is expected to cost about Rs 167crore in front of the City police station.

Advertisement

The decision was taken on Thursday at a meeting held at the headquarters under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. Hisar Municipal Commissioner (MCH) Neeraj was also present.

Advertisement

Neeraj said former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal had announced the construction of the multi-storey parking facility. “Now all required formalities for the project have been completed,” he said adding that the land which belongs to the Government Livestock Farm (GLF) measuring about two acres, one kanal and 12 marlas, has been transferred to the Municipal Corporation for nearly Rs 15 crore.

Advertisement

The commissioner said the multi-storey parking would be given to an agency on a 99-year lease under the PPP mode. “It will have three basements, and a community hall of 1025 square metres on the ground floor will remain with the Municipal Corporation for its own use. The remaining area will be in possession of the agency, which will also utilise the three upper floors,” he said.

Neeraj said the project designed by NIT, Kurukshetra, had an estimated cost of Rs 167 crore, which would be borne by the agency, and the facility would accommodate around 850 vehicles. He said the project would be equipped with modern amenities, including high-standard security features and CCTV surveillance.

Advertisement

Hisar Mayor Praveen Popli described the approval of the multi-storey parking project as a significant achievement for the town. He said the traders and people visiting the market place had been waiting for this facility for a long time. “The old market area has been facing traffic congestion for years, affecting local traders and shoppers which necessitated the construction of the multi-level parking project,” he said. He added that the project would not only improve traffic flow but also boost economic activity in the markets. With the parking available for thousands of vehicles, crowding in market areas would be reduced, and people would find it easier to park their vehicles. He said improved access to markets would increase customer footfall.

The Mayor thanked Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for approving the multi-storey parking project and expressed hope that it would be completed on time so that the residents can benefit from it soon. Former Cabinet Minister and Hisar MLA Savitri Jindal expressed happiness over the project, saying that the development of Hisar has always been her priority. She said she had long demanded the construction of a multi-storey parking facility and had resolved to make it a reality after becoming an MLA for the third time.