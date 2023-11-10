State govt jobs accessible to meritorious, says Khattar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 9

State Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said government jobs were now accessible to the deserving candidates in Haryana.

He said for those children who did not have any relative employed in a government job, there was a provision of 5 per cent additional marks. This benefited 60 to 70 per cent of the children.

“This initiative sends a clear message to the public that the government jobs are now accessible based on merit,” said the Chief Minister.

At a Jan Samvad programme held at Sadhaura in the Sadhaura Assembly constituency today, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the establishment of a library in the municipality building here.

Addressing the demand for a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sadhaura, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the necessary processes for the construction of a 50-bed CHC within 15 days.

He confirmed that the Directorate-General, Health Services, had cleared the file and the estimate would soon be prepared and approved by the Public Works Department.

During the Jan Samvad programme organised at Pabani Kalan village in the Sadhaura Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister announced that Phirni of five major villages of Sadhaura Assembly constituency would be paved.

He said recently, sugarcane farmers were given a significant gift as the price of sugarcane was raised from Rs 372 to Rs 386 per quintal and for the next year, the price had been fixed at Rs 400 per quintal, the highest in the country.

Before the Jan Samvad programme, held at Bilaspur in the Sadhaura Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for the construction of four new roads along with the construction of a bridge over the Lohgarh River and a road from Bhagwanpur to Lohgarh Sahib Gurdwara Road.

The CM further directed officials concerned to conduct surveys for those people whose houses had been damaged due to heavy rains. Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha, former MLA of Sadhaura Balwant Singh and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

