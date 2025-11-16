State govt launches drug inventory system to modernise AYUSH Dept

Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao said that Drug Inventory Management System has been launched to enhance transparency and accountability in drug management within the Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Department. The system will provide online access to records related to drug availability, stock status, distribution and utilisation, simplifying management and reducing errors. This initiative will elevate the quality of Ayush services across the state.

The Health Minister highlighted that the Haryana Government is taking concrete steps to make Ayush services more robust, transparent, systematic and citizen-friendly. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Ayush sector is undergoing extensive reforms and modernisation to ensure that high-quality, accessible and reliable treatment is available to all.

She added that the Directorate of Ayush, Haryana, is closely monitoring the supply of medicines to all Ayush health institutions to maintain a smooth and systematic supply chain. The distribution system has been strengthened to prevent shortages in any institution.

Aarti Singh Rao also said that detailed guidelines have been issued to all Panchayati Raj Institutions to ensure the smooth functioning of yoga schools across the state. As a result, prescribed yoga routines are being followed daily, benefiting a large number of people. She emphasised that yoga promotes not only physical health but also mental balance and social harmony, contributing to increased health awareness in society.

The Health Minister further stated that the construction of Shri Krishna Ayush University is progressing rapidly. The university will serve as a premier centre for education, research and training in the Ayush system. With its modern infrastructure and advanced educational programmes, it aims to establish a new benchmark for Ayush education in Haryana and across North India.

She said that the state government’s goal is to make Ayush services in Haryana more accessible, efficient and effective, ultimately providing better healthcare facilities to the public.