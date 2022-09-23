Haryana govt plans to shut colleges too: Deepender Singh Hooda

Rohtak, September 22
Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda today said after closing thousands of government schools across the state, the BJP-JJP regime was now planning to shut down government colleges as well.
“As per reports, the government has issued directions to stop teaching nearly 100 subjects at 38 government colleges located in the state. Science and commerce streams have already been scrapped at a number of colleges,” he said.
He demanded that instead of closing down schools and colleges, the government should fill 38,476 vacant posts of teacher. He said the move to shut down government schools would deprive poor students of education.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...