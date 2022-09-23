Haryana govt plans to shut colleges too: Deepender Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 22

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda today said after closing thousands of government schools across the state, the BJP-JJP regime was now planning to shut down government colleges as well.

“As per reports, the government has issued directions to stop teaching nearly 100 subjects at 38 government colleges located in the state. Science and commerce streams have already been scrapped at a number of colleges,” he said.

He demanded that instead of closing down schools and colleges, the government should fill 38,476 vacant posts of teacher. He said the move to shut down government schools would deprive poor students of education.

