State govt stands with flood-hit families: Minister

Haryana’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, Shyam Singh Rana, on Thursday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment towards the welfare of its people, stressing that the Nayab Singh Saini-led government was determined to provide timely relief to those impacted by the recent heavy rains.

He said Saini had instructed all ministers to visit their respective constituencies, assess the losses caused by rains and floods, and ensure immediate financial aid to affected families.

Rana, during his visit to the Radaur Assembly constituency in Yamunanagar district, handed over financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to Usha Rani, wife of Man Singh of Baindi village, who tragically lost his life earlier this month after the roof of his house collapsed due to heavy rains.

The minister said he was touring villages in his constituency to meet people and review damages caused by rain and waterlogging.He added that the Chief Minister had also announced relief for the farmers who lost their crops to flood. Appealing to the farmers, Rana urged them to report their losses so that officials could carry out field verification and ensure timely financial compensation.